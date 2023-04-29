Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Short Interest Up 27.5% in April

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,800 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 483,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Daktronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

NASDAQ DAKT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.81. 168,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $218.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.21. Daktronics has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.87.

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.98 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,737,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 1,231.4% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,241,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,047 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,028,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Daktronics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 368,099 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

