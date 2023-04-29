Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.70 billion-$10.70 billion.

DSNKY stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.34. 194,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,911. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $36.66.

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

