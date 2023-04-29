Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.70 billion-$10.70 billion.
Daiichi Sankyo Stock Down 3.5 %
DSNKY traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 194,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,911. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $36.66.
