Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.70 billion-$10.70 billion.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Down 3.5 %

DSNKY traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 194,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,911. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $36.66.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts:

About Daiichi Sankyo

(Get Rating)

See Also

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.