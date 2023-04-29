D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Earns Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.77.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DHI opened at $109.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.97 and its 200 day moving average is $90.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,122 shares of company stock worth $202,544. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 26.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 86,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.