CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the March 31st total of 97,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CVD Equipment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVV. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CVD Equipment by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in CVD Equipment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 674,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.
CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.
