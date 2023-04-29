CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the March 31st total of 97,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CVD Equipment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVV. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CVD Equipment by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in CVD Equipment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 674,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CVV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,662. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 million, a P/E ratio of -342.00 and a beta of 1.62.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.