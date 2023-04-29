Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 17.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.84. 937,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,325. The stock has a market cap of $682.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.47). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $142.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.13.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 8,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

