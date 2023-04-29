Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Curtiss Motorcycles Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CMOT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 62,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,043. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. Curtiss Motorcycles has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.
About Curtiss Motorcycles
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curtiss Motorcycles (CMOT)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.