Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Curtiss Motorcycles Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CMOT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 62,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,043. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. Curtiss Motorcycles has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.

About Curtiss Motorcycles

Curtiss Motorcycles Co, Inc manufactures American handcrafted street motorcycles. It engages in the designing and assembling of heavyweight motorcycles geared for customers. The company was founded by H. Matthew Chambers in May 2005 and is headquartered in Leeds, AL.

