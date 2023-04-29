CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. CubeSmart also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.64-$2.71 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.71.

CUBE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.49. 2,147,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

