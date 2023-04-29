CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $616.03 million. CTS also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40-2.70 EPS.

CTS Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:CTS traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 313,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,345. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CTS has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.75.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CTS had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $145.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on CTS shares. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Insider Transactions at CTS

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CTS by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CTS by 2.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CTS by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of CTS by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CTS by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Further Reading

