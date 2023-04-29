CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $616.03 million. CTS also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40-2.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CTS. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTS presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

CTS Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE CTS traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.21. 313,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,345. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11. CTS has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. CTS had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $145.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CTS will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CTS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,316,000 after acquiring an additional 162,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CTS by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after purchasing an additional 59,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CTS by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,255,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CTS by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CTS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

