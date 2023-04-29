Cronos (CRO) Price Tops $0.0758 on Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0758 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $24.14 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00060313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00039845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00022749 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

