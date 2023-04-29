Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.83-2.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-9% yr/yr to $1.03-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion. Crocs also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.17-$11.73 EPS.

Crocs Stock Down 0.5 %

CROX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.67. 3,052,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.74. Crocs has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.29.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,515,062.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,640. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 18.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

