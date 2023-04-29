Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $159.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $157.00 to $159.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.92 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.00.

Crocs Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $123.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Crocs has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.09.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,581,640. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 6,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

