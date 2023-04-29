Creditcoin Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $69.34 million and approximately $12.80 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000689 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00011795 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 219,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

