Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $68.98 million and $13.16 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001075 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000688 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011680 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 219,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

