Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. Cousins Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.55-$2.65 EPS.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,928,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,069. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $38.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho cut shares of Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,940,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,303,000 after buying an additional 315,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after buying an additional 1,015,078 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,498,000 after buying an additional 330,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,404,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,806,000 after buying an additional 83,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,297,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,097,000 after buying an additional 124,350 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

