Country Club Bank GFN Sells 20,529 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,529 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $110.18 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $122.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.94.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

