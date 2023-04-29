Country Club Bank GFN Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,670 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 46,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 59,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 42,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

