Country Club Bank GFN Has $2.59 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,134 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $126.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.68. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

