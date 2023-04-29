Country Club Bank GFN Has $1.27 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $382.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $369.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.