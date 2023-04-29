Country Club Bank GFN Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.0 %

EPD stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EPD. Barclays raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

