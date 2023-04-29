Country Club Bank GFN Acquires 1,500 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $106.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.08 and its 200-day moving average is $107.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $117.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

