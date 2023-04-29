Cosmos Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $99.35 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.68 or 0.00039801 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.34 billion and $99.35 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00059752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00022150 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

