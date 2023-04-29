Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.17. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

Featured Stories

