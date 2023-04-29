Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.17. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.42.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.
