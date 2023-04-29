Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.35-$2.41 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

OFC traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,991. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Corporate Office Properties Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 92,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

