ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Increased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,530 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.8% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.89. 6,638,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,718,326. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

