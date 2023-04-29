Compound 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.66 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $42.10 or 0.00143572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $313.66 million and $13.66 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00064108 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00032408 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00040041 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,451,051 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,451,051.35109992 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.30881436 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $13,266,377.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.