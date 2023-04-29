Compass Financial Group INC SD Takes Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 119,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $188.55 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $197.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

