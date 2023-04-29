Compass Financial Group INC SD Takes $369,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VHT opened at $245.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.