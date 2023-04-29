Compass Financial Group INC SD Invests $1.16 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.4% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 360,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,503,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,321,000 after acquiring an additional 284,038 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

QQQ stock opened at $322.56 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $334.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.36.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

