Compass Financial Group INC SD Buys Shares of 7,600 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

