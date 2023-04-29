Compass Financial Group INC SD Acquires Shares of 4,360 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,922,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,514,000 after buying an additional 1,017,386 shares in the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 124,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 57,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SCHG stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

