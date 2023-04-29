Compass Financial Group INC SD Acquires Shares of 23,685 BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MQY opened at $11.81 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

