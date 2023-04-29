Compass Financial Group INC SD Acquires New Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 213,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund comprises 0.9% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHD. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MHD opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $13.79.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

