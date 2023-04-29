Compass Financial Group INC SD Acquires New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of UNP opened at $195.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.74 and its 200 day moving average is $203.44. The company has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

