Comparing Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) and Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Pathfinder Cell Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Surgical 20.40% 11.39% 9.90% Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Pathfinder Cell Therapy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Surgical $6.22 billion 16.96 $1.32 billion $3.66 82.30 Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Pathfinder Cell Therapy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Intuitive Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

Volatility & Risk

Intuitive Surgical has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Cell Therapy has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Intuitive Surgical and Pathfinder Cell Therapy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Surgical 0 5 15 0 2.75 Pathfinder Cell Therapy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus target price of $299.40, indicating a potential downside of 0.60%.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical beats Pathfinder Cell Therapy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Pathfinder Cell Therapy

Pathfinder Cell Therapy, Inc. is a development stage regenerative medicine company. It focuses on developing a novel cell-based therapy for the treatment of diabetes, renal disease, myocardial infarction, and other diseases characterized by organ-specific cell damage. The company was founded in August 1990 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

