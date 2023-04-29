Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.43

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 20509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLPBY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $920.00.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.