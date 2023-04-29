Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,800 shares, an increase of 79.6% from the March 31st total of 351,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,318.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEAF remained flat at $48.10 during midday trading on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $91.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.41.

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

