Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGEAF. CIBC dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $91.08.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

