CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Up 143.9% in April

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 143.9% from the March 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CLS Holdings USA Trading Up 38.5 %

OTCMKTS CLSH traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.05. 70,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,525. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. CLS Holdings USA has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile

CLS Holdings USA, Inc engages in the production and retail of cannabis. It intends to build out a processing facility and a grow operation to manufacture product for its retail operation. The company was founded on March 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

