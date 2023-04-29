CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Up 143.9% in April

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 143.9% from the March 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CLS Holdings USA Stock Up 38.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CLSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 70,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,525. CLS Holdings USA has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile

CLS Holdings USA, Inc engages in the production and retail of cannabis. It intends to build out a processing facility and a grow operation to manufacture product for its retail operation. The company was founded on March 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

