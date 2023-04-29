Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $305-306 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $320.07 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.35 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.88.

Cloudflare Trading Down 21.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $12.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.05. 33,129,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,084. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $3,695,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,897.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,007 shares of company stock valued at $25,494,548 in the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 44,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

