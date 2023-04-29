Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.280-1.284 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.35 EPS.

Cloudflare Trading Down 21.0 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $12.53 on Friday, hitting $47.05. 32,919,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,238,261. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $97.82. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.88.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,897.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,897.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 416,007 shares of company stock worth $25,494,548. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 44,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 17,498 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

