Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.88.

NYSE NET opened at $47.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.92. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,897.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,007 shares of company stock valued at $25,494,548 in the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 192.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

