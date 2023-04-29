Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $305.00 million-$306.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.82 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.88.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET traded down $12.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.05. 32,919,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,261. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average is $52.92. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $97.82.

Insider Activity

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $967,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,007 shares of company stock worth $25,494,548 over the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 44,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

