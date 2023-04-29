Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.34-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Cloudflare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.34-0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.88.

Shares of NET stock traded down $12.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.05. 33,129,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,084. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $97.82.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $3,695,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $3,695,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,007 shares of company stock valued at $25,494,548. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $124,592,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,338,000 after buying an additional 513,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $20,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

