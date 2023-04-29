Citigroup Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $340.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $332.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Microsoft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $348.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Microsoft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $322.88.

MSFT stock opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.36. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $308.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

