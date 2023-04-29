Citigroup Begins Coverage on First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of First Republic Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Argus cut shares of First Republic Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.79.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Trading Down 43.3 %

Shares of FRC stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average is $98.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.57 million, a P/E ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.51. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $612,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 116,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 65,859 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.