Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,405 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $140,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $246,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,557 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 25.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,702,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.78.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.