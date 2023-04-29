Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.03-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70 billion-$5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.69 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.03-3.09 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Citigroup began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Church & Dwight from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.12. 2,458,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,317. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $100.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average of $81.96.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 4.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 7.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

